ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in Michigan say a girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker this week. The Michigan State Police arrested the accused assailant, a 17-year-old boy, on Wednesday. They say the 8-year-old girl was in her backyard when the teen came out of the woods, grabbed her and covered her mouth. According to police, the girl’s 13-year-old brother hit the alleged attacker in the head and chest using a slingshot. The suspect was arrested later in the city of Alpena. His name hasn’t been released although he has been charged as an adult.

