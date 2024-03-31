By Jack Lowenstein

Click here for updates on this story

WESTMINSTER, Colorado (KCNC) — Police say a man was intentionally hit and was killed by a driver in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck in Westminster on Saturday night. Investigators are searching for the driver, who reportedly did not remain at the scene.

According to Westminster Police Department’s social media post, police responded to the area of Alcott Street and Zuni Street just before 10:30 p.m. to the call for a victim hit by a vehicle. The man was found injured and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect in a black pickup truck left the scene before police arrived, and police says there was originally a confrontation between both the victim and the suspect before the victim was intentionally hit by the suspect in the truck.

Further description of the Dodge pickup truck includes chrome wheels, a large circular sticker on the driver’s back window, a pole sticking up from truck bed, a truck bed work box and an unknown license plate.

Investigators are also searching for another person who might have witnessed the encounter between the victim and the suspect, and this person might be driving an older 2-door car, with possible white or tan paint, lowered with aftermarket rims.

The victim had not been identified at the time of the social media post, pending confirmation with the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information can call 303-658-4360 to reach Westminster Police Department. You can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.