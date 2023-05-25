BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Boise Police Department is looking for an endangered missing vulnerable adult.
Officers are concerned for 59-year-old Paul Brent Williams’ safety due to ongoing health concerns.
Williams was last seen wearing dark-colored sweats, a gray t-shirt and dark slippers around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Overland and Byrd Dr in Boise. He is believed to be traveling in a 2002 Dark Green Suzuki Esteem with Idaho License Plate #1AJB81U.
He could possibly be headed to Mountain Home or Jerome, Idaho.
Police say he is 5’08” weighing 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
