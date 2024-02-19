RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rigby Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Ronan Hogan.

He was last seen around 4:30 Saturday, Feb. 17 at Little Caesars.

Hogan is six feet two inches tall weighs 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was wearing a Little Caesars uniform and could be driving a black four door Honda Accord.

If you know anything about where hogan might be, call the Rigby Police Department at 208-745-9210, use option 7.