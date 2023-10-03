IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing 49-year-old man.

David Burggraf’s family reported to police he has not been seen since he left his home in Idaho Falls on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Police say is Burggraf is 5’5″, about 180 pounds and is most likely driving a white Ford F350 with 8B plates.

According to police, he is possibly in the Palisades Reservoir area.

If you’ve seen him or know anything, contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.