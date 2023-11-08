CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Chubbuck Police Department reports on Oct. 26 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Christopher Constantinoff ran away from a ride share after arriving in Chubbuck for an appointment.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

Close friends and family have been contacted, and no one has seen or heard from Christopher since he ran away.

His family is asking for our community’s help in locating him.

If you see Christopher, or know of his whereabouts, contact the Chubbuck Police Department Communications Center at (208) 237-7172.