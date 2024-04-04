IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Police have served a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of 4th Street in Idaho Falls for possible drug activity. Police said it was a drug addiction investigation.
Idaho Falls Police said details are limited, however, it’s believed there were multiple arrests. They said it’s an ongoing investigation with multiple agencies involved.
This is a developing story and will update this story when we get more information.
