IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department says you need to watch out for car thieves this winter.

They say cars getting stolen is common this time of year as people leave their cars running to warm up. Running vehicles are simply an easy target for thieves.

The good news is there doesn’t seem to be a drastic increase, even though car thefts happen throughout the year.

“We see car thefts throughout the year,” said Jessica Clements with Idaho Falls Police. “Sometimes it’s where someone is forcing entry into a car. A lot of times it’s a criminal looking for a soft target, and when there is a car there, with keys in it, obviously running, there’s a good chance that someone in the area might take it,” Clements said.

If you are going to warm up your car this winter, use a remote start if you have it. You may also consider using two keys to keep your car locked as another option for some vehicles.

If you think your car is stolen, immediately call 9-1-1. Time is critical, as the faster police can respond, the more likely your car will be found.