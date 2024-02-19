TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Police are looking for witnesses of a hit and run Monday in Twin Falls.
According to Idaho State Police, the crash occurred on at approximately 1:11 a.m. involving two vehicles which struck a pedestrian.
Anyone who was in the area of Addison Avenue and Washington Street between approximately 1:00 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. is encouraged to contact the Idaho State Police with any witness information.
One of the vehicles involved is believed to be a light color 2000’s Ford F150 extended cab pickup with a long bed. The other vehicle involved is unknown at this time.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 846-7500.
The crash is still under investigation.
