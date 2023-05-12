DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas say a man angry that his girlfriend had an abortion in another state fatally shot the 26-year-old woman. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gabriella Gonzalez was with her boyfriend in a Dallas parking lot Wednesday. She had returned from Colorado the night before. Police say 22-year-old Harold Thompson tried to put her in a chokehold, then shot her in the head. Police believe he was the father of the child and did not want her to get an abortion. As of Friday he was jailed on a murder charge. Court records don’t list an attorney.

