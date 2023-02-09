By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Newly released Atlanta police body camera video shows officers clearing tents from the site of a planned public safety training center and then reacting after they heard the barrage of gunfire that left an environmental activist dead and a state trooper injured. The four Atlanta police officers whose body camera video was released late Wednesday were part of a multi-agency “clearing operation” at the site on Jan. 18, but they did not witness the exchange of gunfire. Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, who went by Tortuguita, died at the scene.