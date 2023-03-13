CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 26-year-old woman who was stabbed at a downtown Chicago train platform uttered the name of her attacker before dying. Police announced a murder charge Monday against a 31-year-old man. He was arrested Saturday, roughly 13 hours after the early morning incident. Samantha Maldonado was attacked as a train approached at an elevated platform in the Loop and stabbed repeatedly around 1:30 a.m. She ran to street level and collapsed. Police say Maldonado and the man had a prior relationship.