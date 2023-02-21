SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A police officer and a reggaeton singer are among 24 people accused of running a suspected drug-trafficking ring in Puerto Rico. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that the group is accused of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine across the U.S. territory since 2017. Authorities said the cocaine was imported from Colombia, Venezuela and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and the suspects recruited women and placed them aboard several boats ferrying drugs to distract law enforcement officers if needed.