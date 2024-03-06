WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Protesting Polish farmers on tractors have blocked highways leading into Warsaw while thousands of their supporters gathered in front of the prime minister’s office. Some trampled a European Union flag and burned a mock coffin bearing the word “farmer.” The protesters want a withdrawal from the EU’s Green Deal, a plan meant to fight climate change with measures that farmers denounce as excessively costly. They also want the Polish-Ukrainian border closed to stop the imports of Ukrainian food products. Such protests have occurred across the 27-member EU. This one seemed to be angrier than earlier demonstrations in the central European nation.

