PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Funding for schools, literacy programs and special education teachers in Oregon are in possible jeopardy after a nearly six-week Republican walkout has stalled hundreds of bills. The GOP standoff over a bill that would expand access to abortion and gender-affirming health care could scuttle much-needed education funding in a year when the stars seemed to align for Oregon’s budget. Tax revenues have exceeded state economists’ projections, allowing the state House to approve a record K-12 budget of $10.2 billion. But the legislation needs a vote from the Senate, as do other bills aimed at boosting early literacy and school staffing. The legislative session ends on June 25.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

