SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A judge in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday ordered an ex-presidential candidate held under house arrest and two former high-ranking officials jailed while awaiting trial in a record $347 million embezzlement case. Gonzalo Castillo is a former public works minister who won 37% of the vote in the 2020 general elections. He was held on $365,000 bond. Meanwhile, Donald Guerrero, former treasury minister, and José Ramón Peralta, former administrative minister to the presidency, were ordered held without bail. Judge Kenya Romero on Tuesday also granted the government an additional 18 months to investigate what is considered the country’s biggest corruption case that targeted 19 suspects.

