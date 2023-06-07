ROME (AP) — Pope Francis appears in good form a day after he went to the hospital for a checkup. Francis presided over his weekly general audience Wednesday. The Vatican provided no details about the medical tests Francis underwent on Tuesday at Rome’s Gemelli hospital. The 86-year-old pope spent three days at thehospital in late March. Initially, the Vatican said he had gone in for scheduled tests, but the pontiff later revealed he had felt pain in his chest and was rushed to the hospital, where bronchitis was diagnosed. He was put on intravenous antibiotics and was released April 1, quipping that he was “still alive.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.