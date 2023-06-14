ROME (AP) — The Vatican spokesman says Pope Francis is expected to be released from the hospital “in the coming days.” He reported that Francis is recovering well, on schedule and without complications. In his daily medical update Wednesday, he added that Francis was at work during the day and had received the Eucharist during a moment of prayer in the chapel of his hospital suite. The 86-year-old pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on June 7 for surgery to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall and remove intestinal scar tissue that had caused intestinal blockages. Francis in 2021 had 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.