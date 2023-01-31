By NICOLE WINFIELD, JEAN-YVES KAMAKE and NQOBILE NTSHANGASE

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is starting a six-day visit to Congo and South Sudan where he’ll bring a message of peace to countries riven by poverty and conflict. Aid groups are hoping Francis’ trip will shine a spotlight on some of the world’s forgotten conflicts. But Francis’ trip will also bring him face-to-face with the future of the Catholic Church: Africa is one of the only places in the world where the Catholic flock is growing, in terms of practicing faithful as well as of fresh vocations to the priesthood and religious life. That makes his trip particularly important as Francis nears the 10-year-mark in his papacy.