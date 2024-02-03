POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- February is National Heart Health Month, and the Cardiovascular team at Portneuf Medical Center is trying to encourage people to take care of their hearts and have fun.

On Saturday, February 3rd the team came together and held a Zumba Class.

“We wanted to find a way to get involved in the community and involve as many people as we can and find a way to encourage people to get active and that’s kind of how it started,” Reagan Grimmett the watchman coordinator in the cardiology Portneuf Medical Center said.

Grimmett shared they wanted to find a new way to encourage people to have fun and take care of their heart.

“(To) make sure that they, the community members, stay healthy,” Grimmett said.

She added that they were excited by the turnout.

Brittnay Ward a registered nurse in the Cardiology Department at Portnuef Medical Center, shared that the event also gave people a good basis to start their healthy heart journey.

“When you start even the little movements that Zumba brings or just giving up walking, it increases your heart rate and then increases that cardiovascular health and then you feel better and then that activity level gets better. Slowly but surely,” Ward said.

Ward also teaches Zumba class at Gold’s Gym in Pocatello.

She says that participating in Zumba brings a new level of fun for those who participate.

“It’s just moving and Zumba is a great way to do it. And you don’t realize you’re exercising most of the time,” Ward said.

Ward says that the key to having a healthy heart is to just start getting up and moving.

“Just getting up and moving is where the basis of cardiovascular health starts. Like, if you’re sedentary, it exacerbates not feeling unhealthy and feeling sluggish and feeling tired and just not feeling well. And so,” Ward said.

Ward says there’s no time like the present to begin your healthy heart journey.

“Just get up, get moving. You can do it. We can do that,” Ward said.