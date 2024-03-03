POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Portneuf Greenway Foundation has received an easement to build a greenway trail between Pocatello Creek Road and the Monte Vista overpass of I-15.

This path will connect the existing Marshall-Racine Trail from the Idaho Farm Bureau building to the Connecting Communities Trail that will extend from Pocatello Creek Road to the Bannock County Event Center.

The City of Pocatello is leading development of the trail from Pocatello Creek Road to the Monte Vista overpass which is fully funded by the Idaho Transportation Department and the Portneuf Health Trust through the Healthy City USA initiative. A preliminary design for the trail is complete, and the easement from the Outback Golf Park clears the way for construction in late 2024 or early 2025.

“Access is one of the keys to building more greenway paths in Pocatello and Chubbuck and thanks to Mike Siebert and the Outback Golf Park we will be able to build a paved, accessible path from Pocatello Creek Road near the Red Lion Hotel to the Monte Vista overpass,” Greenway Foundation board president Dan Harelson said.