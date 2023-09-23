POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Heart and Vascular Institute, a leading innovator in cardiovascular healthcare, is proud to announce the successful implementation of its 200th Watchman Device.

This significant milestone is celebrated during Afib Month and underscores our commitment to improving the lives of patients suffering from atrial fibrillation (AFib) while reducing their risk of stroke.

Cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Lynn Otto, MD, led the team in innovation.

The Watchman Device is a groundbreaking medical innovation designed to provide an alternative to long-term anticoagulation therapy for patients with AFib. Atrial fibrillation is a common heart rhythm disorder that significantly increases the risk of stroke due to the formation of blood clots in the left atrial appendage. The Watchman Device offers a safe and effective solution to mitigate this risk.

With the 200th implementation of the Watchman Device, the Portneuf Heart and Vascular Institute is excited to highlight the positive impact of this revolutionary technology:

Reduced Dependency on Blood Thinners: One of the key advantages of the Watchman Device is that it allows patients to reduce or even eliminate their reliance on blood thinners, which can have adverse side effects and require strict monitoring. This improves patients’ overall quality of life.

Shorter Hospital Stays: The minimally invasive nature of the Watchman Device procedure means that most patients can return home the same day, compared to the extended hospitalization often required for open-heart surgeries.

Cost-Effective Solution: In the long run, the Watchman Device offers a cost-effective alternative to the ongoing expenses associated with anticoagulation therapy, including medication and regular monitoring.

“Portneuf remains at the forefront of cardiovascular healthcare, working tirelessly to make innovative solutions like the Watchman Device accessible to patients,” Otto said. “The 200th successful implementation demonstrates our commitment to improving patient outcomes, our steadfast commitment to patient well-being and our focus on reducing the burden of AFib-related stroke.”

