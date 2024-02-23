POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In celebration of 20 years of proving high quality heart care in the region, Portneuf Heart & Vascular Institute is inviting the community to attend their Heart Ball on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center.
Heart Ball attendees will enjoy a host bar, dinner and a live band. This event requires formal/black tie attire. Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets and view full event details, visit portneufheartcelebration.com.
“Twenty years ago, the Heart & Vascular Institute set out to heal hearts, save lives and bring world-class heart care to southeast Idaho.,” said Portneuf Medical Center Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Jacob DeLaRosa.” As chief of the heart program, I am humbled and proud of the milestone we celebrate together. “Our commitment has flourished into a world-class heart and vascular center, reflecting our community’s unwavering support and trust. Each heartbeat we have restored speaks volumes of our dedication to excellence and the powerful spirit of collaboration.”
