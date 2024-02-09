POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center has commited $25,000 over the next five years to support the local Boys and Girls Club.

These funds will help to expand and grow the reach of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Idaho by supporting its second site located at Indian Hills Elementary School.

The BGCSEI continues to operate a site at Syringa Elementary School as well, and both clubs serve up to 100 kids each day.

“The hospital is deeply committed to the well-being of our community, and we believe in the transformative power of organizations like the Boys and Girls Club,” Portneuf Health Chief Executive Officer Jordan Herget said. “By supporting their efforts, we hope to empower young people to reach their full potential and build a brighter future for themselves and their families.”