POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Portneuf Medical Center has become the victim of a potential cyber security attack.

PMC spokesperson Mary Keating released this statement, “On thanksgiving, we became aware of a network outage due to a potential security incident that is affecting portneuf medical center. Our team is working to assess the impact of this outage and restore access, and we will follow established downtime protocols as needed.”

Patient care has not been adversely impacted, according to Keating. As a precaution, PMC’s “emergency room is currently on divert status.”

The medical center has said that their emergency room is still open. But they are working with emergency services to divert incoming ambulances to other hospitals.

The hospital workers say they are quickly working to get their systems back online.