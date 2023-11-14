POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The American Diabetes Association (ADA), the nation’s leading organization committed to fighting diabetes, announced the recognition of Portneuf Medical Center’s Diabetes Education and Nutrition Services Clinic for its 25th consecutive year of accreditation.

The ADA’s Education Recognition Certificate assures that educational services meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES). The Education Recognition Program (ERP) promotes quality DSMES for people with diabetes by certifying that services adhere to the national standards for DSMES. Services certified by the ADA’s ERP program offer a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide participants with comprehensive information about diabetes management.

“We applaud Portneuf Medical Center’s Diabetes Education Team for its commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based education and support for people with diabetes by meeting the national standards and earning the ADA’s ERP recognition,” said Linda Cann, MSEd, the ADA’s senior vice president of professional services.

The first recognition of PMC’s diabetes education program was obtained in 1998, spearheaded by Nancy Bickley, RN, CDCES, a former long-time employee of PMC who is now giving back to the diabetes community in other ways. Since then, the program has been propelled forward by a high-performing team of professionals including Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCES), registered dietitians, registered nurses, and patient services representatives. Housing multiple staff with the nationally recognized CDCES credential sets apart the quality and scope of practice of the team.

“We are so fortunate to have such an amazing team full of talent and dedication to the care of our patients with diabetes,” said Abby Wilson, RN, RD, LD, CDCES, current clinic manager and quality coordinator for the diabetes education program. “From our kind and compassionate patient services representative to our skilled nurses and dietitians, we love the work we do. We are happy we can deliver PMC’s mission of world class care, every patient, every time for persons with diabetes in our community.”