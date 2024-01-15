POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center announced Drew McRoberts has achieved a milestone of 1,000 robotic surgeries.

This accomplishment reflects the surgical teams’ dedication to cutting-edge medical advancements and commitment to providing top-notch care.

“Our hospital celebrates a groundbreaking achievement as our exceptional surgeon completes 1000 robotic surgeries,” Portneuf Medical Center CEO Jordan Herget said. “His unparalleled skill and commitment to innovation have redefined healthcare standards in the state of Idaho and the region.”

“Robotic surgery has allowed us to perform complex surgery without large painful incisions and the accuracy showcased in these surgeries underscore our ongoing pursuit of excellence in surgical care,” McRoberts said. “While I humbly accept this honor, the goal has and will always be on providing a high standard of care, quality outcomes, and outstanding patient satisfaction. This team is the trifecta of surgical experience.”