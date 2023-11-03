POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello community is ready to freeze for fun this weekend.

The Gate City Young Professionals group has teamed up with Healthy City, USA to host the first-ever Polar Bear Plunge.

The Plunge will be held at the Bannock Reservoir at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Participation is free and those making the dive are asked to arrive at 10:30am.

The dive into the cold water is at 11 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes to add to the good time.

“We’ve seen polar bear plunges around other areas, like in Lava,” said Gate City Young Professionals founder Danielle Cooley. “They do that for their Fire and Ice Festival. It’s super popular and they all have a ton of fun. So it was really just promoting something to do in the colder temperatures.”

Refreshments will be available from the Human Bean to help people warm up after the cold plunge.