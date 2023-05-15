GENEVA (AP) — The 175 member countries of the U.N. migration agency are casting ballots to choose its leader for the next five years — an unusual contest between its European director-general and his American deputy, who is looking to oust him from the job. After a first round of voting, International Organization for Migration director-general Antonio Vitorino of Portugal received 67 votes and his Biden administration-backed deputy, Amy Pope, garnered 98, three diplomatic officials said on condition of anonymity about the closed-door proceedings. The election comes as migrants have been on the move like never before, driven from their homes by factors including conflict, economic distress and the growing impacts of climate change.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.