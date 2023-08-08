WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service has reduced its volume of shipments by aircraft by 90% over two years, putting the service on course to save $1 billion in annual transportation costs. Shifting packages and mail from air shipment to ground transportation was part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s larger plan to improve the Postal Service’s financial health. He told the Board of Governors on Tuesday that more than 95% of first-class mail and 95% of first-class packages are moved through the postal service’s ground transportation system.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.