By Veronica Haynes

Click here for updates on this story

SALEM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A 3-year-old was reunited with family last week after a U.S. Postal worker found the boy wandering shoeless on the streets of Salem, Massachusetts.

On Dec. 8 at about 11:17 a.m., Salem police responded to the area of Palmer Street for a report of a young boy walking alone wearing just a long-sleeved shirt, sweatpants and socks.

When U.S. Postal worker David Moulton first spotted the boy, he thought maybe he was playing at a nearby playground. But then the boy started walking alone toward busy Congress Street.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” he said. “I did what I hope any other decent person would do — go and help the little kid.”

Moulton said he scooped up the trembling boy and called police.

“He was shaking. He was shivering. He was cold and, again, I’m a stranger. He doesn’t know me. Why did this guy just grab me?” Moulton said.

“This is a main street and all the cars turn on Congress Street, so he’s lucky. Very lucky,” said neighbor Noel Howell. “It’s a miracle.”

While at the scene, staff from Salem Community Childcare told officers they were looking for a child from the 90 Congress St. center. The wandering child was the same child missing from the center.

Investigators said the boy opened the door to the daycare at 10:43 a.m. and walked outside.

The child’s parents were notified, and a report was made by officers to the Department of Children and Families, who is working in conjunction with the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care.

“I’m very glad that it ended well. It could have been real bad. I hope I don’t see it again,” Moulton said.

The child was taken to North Shore Medical Center for an evaluation.

The case remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



