IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Roads in Eastern Idaho continue to crumble under the tightening grip of winter weather. Many are concerned with road conditions and what happens with their cars and those at Big O Tires have seen their fair share of damaged cars.

George Casanova the owner and manager at Big O Tires says this year is standing out from what they’ve seen in previous years. “Last Sunday, we had 12 vehicles that came in with either wheels bent or actually the tires damaged because of potholes.”

He says the root of the issue is how big the potholes are and how deep many of them go as well. He says the common repair is one you might expect. “We had to replace quite a few tires, some of the wheels get bent, especially the low profile, high-performance wheels.”

Casanova says it’s not just the wheels that are getting the brunt of the damage. “Some of the vehicles also are sustaining some damage in the steering column or not steering column, but steering components.”

It takes a lot for a wheel or part of a car to get bent and damaged in that way. But because of the way the road has crumbled, it’s becoming all too common. “We’re all kind of susceptible in a bad way,” said Casanova.