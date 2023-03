POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – There is a polling location change in Power County.

Due to a water line break at the Power County Fairgrounds where voters in Precinct 3 vote, officials had to move locations.

Precinct 3 voters now should go to the Power County Annex at 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, Idaho for the March 14, 2023 School District #381 Levy election.