IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Transportation Department responded to N. Yellowstone Highway just before 1 p.m. Monday to address an issue with a power line that was about to fall across the roadway.

The wires are not live, but they will cause an issue if they do fall.

All lanes of traffic on Yellowstone Highway have been shut down from Industrial Boulevard to Iona Road and traffic is being detoured.

Please use alternate routes.

Slow down and use caution around emergency responders and utility crews.

The estimated time for the roadway to reopen is about two hours.