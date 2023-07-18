IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Power is currently experiencing an outage on the west side of the city. They say the outage is impacting around 1,000 customers, with many more experiencing flickering power. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The city will provide updates as they become available. There is not estimated time on how long the power may be out.

