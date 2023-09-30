DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers have been drawn for an estimated $960 million Powerball jackpot. It’s the ninth-largest lottery prize of all time. The winning numbers announced were: 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and red Powerball 22. Lottery official usually take several hours to determine if any player has won the giant jackpot. Although the game highlights the $960 million prize, that is just for a winner who elects to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Winners almost always choose the cash payout option, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $441.4 million. The payout for Saturday’s drawing has grown so large because it has been building for more than two months. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

