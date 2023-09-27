By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

(CNN) — Powerball players will vie for an estimated $835 million jackpot during Wednesday night’s drawing.

The lottery’s grand prize grew from $785 million when no winner matched all six numbers Monday night. An $835 million jackpot would be the fourth-largest in the game’s history, according to Powerball.

The most recent Powerball jackpot win – $1.08 billion, the third-largest in the game’s history – came on July 19 in California. Since then, 29 consecutive drawings have happened without a grand prize.

A jackpot winner Wednesday night would have the option of taking the whole prize in payments over 29 years, or a lump sum of an estimated $390.4 million, both before taxes, the lottery said.

The largest Powerball jackpot – $2.04 billion – was won by one ticket in California in November.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

