DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball lottery drawing has been delayed to complete procedures required before the numbers are announced. The organizers say the Saturday night drawing for the game, including an estimated $1.3 billion jackpot, has been delayed to enable one of the organizers to complete required procedures. The drawing was scheduled to be held at 10:59 p.m. ET. A spokesperson for the Multi-State Lottery Association has told The Associated Press she did not have an estimate for the length of the delay. Saturday’s jackpot ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history and the long odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million. Grand prize winners almost always choose a cash payout, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $608.9 million.

