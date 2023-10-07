IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The drawing for the Powerball lottery is at 8:59 p.m. Saturday evening where one lucky person will win $1.4 Billion in the Powerball jackpot.

A big buzz about the jackpot is going around town as people rush to buy their winning tickets. To play the Powerball, participants spend $3 on a ticket and pick five numbers from 1-69. Then on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, a drawing is held. If the Jackpot winner is not found then the drawing continues.

Tickets are flying out of the printer at the Stinker Stores Location on 1st Street in Idaho Falls.

“We sell a ton. And I even find myself in a different place playing. We can play them here, but I have decided to go somewhere else. And yeah, we sell a ton of tickets. People are amped up. I’ll ask them, ‘Hey, what are you going to do when you win?’ A lot of people say don’t give it away to charity. Like half of it, so it’s nice,” said Matt a clerk in the store.

Jeff was one of the participants hoping he had the lucky ticket, he said he figured with the jackpot as high as it is why not give it a shot? “Something clicked in me. I haven’t bought a ticket in quite a few years. Once in a while I just figured 900 million, Almost a Billion. I’d give it a shot. It won’t hurt. It only cost me three bucks. I won’t go broke,” Jeff said.

Both of them are already planning what they would do with $1.4 billion dollars.

Matt said, “Dude, I’m a ghost. I’m disappearing after this. Obviously, I’m helping people, but I’m out, dude. So that’s where it’s like we’re having fun with it, though.”

Jeff said, “I will donate to a lot of things to help out because I don’t need all that money. But I’ll buy myself a small house and help out my family members who need it. You know, I got grandchildren. I’d like to put some away for their future here. Now, but I don’t have a lot of things I really need.”

To find the winning numbers CLICK HERE. If a winner isn’t found, another drawing will be held Monday evening.