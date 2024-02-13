CNN

By Elizabeth Wolfe, Lauren Mascarenhas and Mary Gilbert, CNN

(CNN) — A fast-moving nor’easter dumped snow on New York City and other major Northeast metropolitan areas Tuesday, knocking out power and disrupting travel, work and school. Here’s the latest:

• Double-digit snow: More than a foot of snow fell from Pennsylvania to Connecticut. At least 15 inches was reported in three states: Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

• New York City’s snowiest day in two years: A total of 3.2 inches of snow fell in New York City’s Central Park, making it the snowiest day since January 29, 2022. This ends a record drought of 744 consecutive days since 2 inches or more of snow has blanketed the city in a single day. Snow ended early Tuesday afternoon.

• Power outages: More than 130,000 customers in Pennsylvania and thousands more in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Virginia lost power, according to PowerOutage.us. Dense, wet snow weighed down and snapped tree branches across the region and gusty winds made matters worse.

• More than 1,000 flights canceled: Air travel across the Northeast was hindered by the storm. Of the more than 1,100 flight cancellations across the US on Tuesday, the majority were in or out of major airports in New York, Boston and New Jersey, according to FlightAware.

• A rough morning commute: More than 250 car accidents were reported to New Jersey State Police, Gov. Phil Murphy said during a morning interview on 1010 WINS.

• Schools impacted: New York City Public Schools shifted to remote learning for the day. Elsewhere, classes were canceled in city districts, including in Boston; Newark, New Jersey; and New Haven, Connecticut.

• Strong winds and flooding along the coast: Coastal flood warnings are in effect until early Wednesday morning for portions of the New Jersey and Delaware coasts as gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph drive water onshore. Between 2 and 3 feet of coastal flooding is also possible during high tide Tuesday evening from New Jersey to southern New England, including Long Island and Connecticut.

How much snow fell

Snow piled high across parts of the Northeast, causing travel issues and shutting down schools.

Here are some of the top snow reports so far from the last 24 hours:

Connecticut:

Farmington: 15.5 inches

West Hartford: 15.2 inches

Newtown: 13.8 inches

Pennsylvania:

Shohola: 15 inches

Tobyhanna: 14.5 inches

Albrightsville: 14.5 inches

New Jersey:

Sussex: 15 inches

Montague: 13.2 inches

Hampton Township: 13 inches

New York:

Peekskill: 13.1 inches

Monroe: 13 inches

Chester: 13 inches

Massachusetts and Rhode Island:

Foster, Rhode Island: 10.3 inches

Dudley, Massachusetts: 9.3 inches

Richmond, Rhode Island: 9.0 inches

CNN Meteorologist Sara Tonks and CNN’s Eric Zerkel, Rob Frehse, Sarah Dewberry, Nic F. Anderson, Nikki Brown and Celina Tebor contributed to this report.

