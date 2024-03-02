RENO, Nev. (AP) — A powerful blizzard is dumping snow in the Sierra Nevada as gusty winds and heavy rain hit lower elevations. Tens of thousands of customers were without power Friday night and a 100-mile stretch of Interstate-80 remains closed indefinitely. The National Weather Service in Reno said late Friday it expects the heaviest snow to arrive after midnight. A blizzard warning is in effect through Sunday for a 300-mile stretch of the mountain range and authorities are urging people to take shelter and stay off the roads. Meteorologists predict up to 10 feet of snow could fall in some higher elevations.

