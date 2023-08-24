GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana president Irfaan Ali has lashed out at the descendants of European slave traders and says those who profited from the cruel, trans-Atlantic slave trade should offer to pay reparations to today’s generations. The leader of the South American country on Thursday also proposed that those involved in the slave trade be posthumously charged for crimes against humanity. Ali spoke ahead of Friday’s planned formal apology in Guyana by the descendants of Scottish 19th-century sugar and coffee plantation owner John Gladstone. He said the apology should also include issues of compensation and reparative justice.

