NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — George Washington was uneasy about the idea of commemorating his life. He was the first leader of a new republic — not a tyrant. And yet the nation will once again celebrate the first U.S. president on Monday, 292 years after he was born. The meaning of Presidents Day has changed dramatically over the centuries. At first the day was often unremarkable and filled with work for Washington himself. Today his birthday is a bonanza of consumerism and the reason many people get a three-day weekend. Some historians say the holiday has lost all discernable meaning and lacks recognizable traditions. That is, unless you want to count sales from retailers.

