GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A coalition of press freedom groups is expressing concern about what they called the “historic” threats facing Guatemalan journalists in the face of government prosecutions. The statement issued Wednesday was from the Committee to Protect Journalists, Article 19 and Reporters Without Borders, among others. Their visit came two days after the closure of a Guatemalan newspaper known for hard-hitting investigations of government corruption. The founder of the newspaper was jailed last year. The report said the government of President Alejandro Giammattei had targeted some media outlets to discourage others from reporting about corruption.

