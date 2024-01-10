POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Every conference matters tremendously in a three-team conference, and in the first battle of the season between state title contenders Preston and Pocatello, Preston scored the victory 52-51.

It was a great road win for an Indians team that now improves to 12-3 on the season with the one-point victory to move to 1-0 in conference play while Pocatello drops to 1-1 in conference.

Because the 4A South East Idaho Conference has only three teams, only one squad can make the 4A state tournament.

This matchup pitted the first place (Pocatello) and third place (Preston) teams in this week’s 4A statewide media poll.

Next up, Preston has eight days off before a conference matchup at Century Jan. 18, while Pocatello is back at it Friday on home court against Shelley.