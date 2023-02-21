By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The field of four candidates running for a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court seat will be cut in half following a primary in a race with national implications in the presidential battleground state. The two highest vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary will advance to the April 4 general election for an open seat on the court. Conservatives have controlled the court since 2008 and have handed Republicans victories on high-stakes issues from voting restrictions to gerrymandered legislative districts. A conservative justice is retiring. That means voters now have a chance to tip the balance toward the left. There are two conservatives and two liberals on the ballot.