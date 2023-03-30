LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has returned to a London court as his lawyer fought to keep his phone hacking lawsuit against a British tabloid publisher alive. The Duke of Sussex arrived after lunch on Thursday for the conclusion of a four-day High Court hearing on his invasion of privacy case. His presence during three days of the legal wrangling this week indicates the lawsuit’s importance in the prince’s broader battle against the British press. Harry, Elton John, actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost are among a group of seven people suing Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd. for allegedly paying private investigators to bug homes and cars and to record phone conversations. The publisher denied the allegations.

