LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry is challenging the British government’s decision to strip him of his security detail after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the United States. A three-day hearing is scheduled to begin on Tuesday in London’s High Court over the Duke of Sussex’s claim that he deserves protection when he visits home. He claims it’s partly because an aggressive press jeopardizes his safety and that of his family. Harry earlier this year failed to persuade a different judge that he should be able to privately pay for London’s police force to guard him in the United Kingdom.

