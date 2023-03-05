By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

King Charles III’s office has been in touch with Prince Harry about the new monarch’s coronation. The move raises the possibility of the king’s younger son attending the historic ceremony despite tensions within the royal family. If Harry and his wife, Meghan, were to attend the May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, it would be the first meeting between the prince and his father Harry deepened the rift within the House of Windsor by revealing family secrets in his bestselling book, “Spare.’’ A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed Sunday that Harry had received “email correspondence’’ from the king’s office about the coronation. Buckingham Palace didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.