WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Princess of Wales had the best seat in the house on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Kate took her place in the front row of the Royal Box right next to Roger Federer. The future queen was wearing a mint green blazer. She made her way down to her seat only moments before Federer was feted ahead of the opening match on Day 2 of the grass-court tournament. Kate has been somewhat of a regular visitor to Wimbledon since marrying Prince William. The late Queen Elizabeth II made only a handful of trips to the All England Club during her 70-year reign. Her last appearance in the Royal Box was in 2010.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.